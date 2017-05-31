Company announcement No 28/2017- 31. May 2017





With reference to Company Announcement No 27/2017 of 30 May 2017, Royal Unibrew A/S is required under section 10 of the Danish Executive Order on Issuers' Duty to Provide Information to disclose the Company's total share capital and number of voting rights at the end of each calendar month in which changes have occurred to the Company's share capital or voting rights.



The capital reduction resolved at the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2017 was realised and registered in the IT system of the Danish Business Authority on 29 May 2017.



The total nominal share capital of Royal Unibrew A/S at 31 May 2017 amounts to DKK 105,400,000 divided into shares of a nominal value of DKK 2. The total number of voting rights at 31 May 2017 is 52,700,000.



Please direct any queries to the undersigned at tel +45 29 23 00 44.



Yours sincerely



Royal Unibrew A/S



Lars Jensen



CFO



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633662