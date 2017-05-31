

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said Wednesday that its Phase 3 RANGE study of CYRAMZA (ramucirumab) met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival or PFS, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement. The Phase 3 global, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial is evaluating ramucirumab in combination with docetaxel in patients with locally advanced or unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma whose disease progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. Bladder cancer accounts for the majority of all urothelial carcinoma.



With these results, RANGE is the first Phase 3 study of any therapy to show superior PFS over chemotherapy in a post-platinum setting in urothelial cancer. Also, ramucirumab is the first antiangiogenic agent to extend PFS in a Phase 3 trial in urothelial cancer. Patients previously treated with a checkpoint inhibitor were allowed to enroll in the RANGE study.



The safety profile observed in the RANGE study at this analysis was consistent with what has been previously observed for ramucirumab. Grade ?3 adverse events occurring at a rate of five percent or greater and that were higher on the ramucirumab-plus-docetaxel arm compared to the placebo-plus-docetaxel arm were neutropenia, febrile neutropenia and hypertension. Detailed efficacy and safety results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical meeting.



Although the primary endpoint has been met, Lilly anticipates that overall survival results are likely to be required for global regulatory submissions. Final OS results are currently expected in mid-2018. Investigators, patients and Lilly study personnel involved in patient-level decision making will remain blinded to patient-treatment assignments until that time.



