Global Peptide Therapeutics Market and Clinical Trials Insights, 2022 - Insight on 688 Peptide Drugs in Clinical Trials and Clinical and Patent Insight on 119 Marketed Peptides - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2022" report to their offering.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2022 report gives comprehensive insight into the various clinical and non-clinical issues involved in the development of global peptide drug market.



In recent years, peptides have emerged as one of the important classes of therapeutic molecules which have been developed by varied pharmaceutical and biotech companies in order to attain a targeted drug discovery for several ailments. As per report findings, there are 688 peptide drugs in clinical pipeline and more than 100 peptide based drugs commercially available in the market.



Rapidly increasing number of clinical trials reflects the unmet demand for better for peptide therapeutics for patients. Due to escalating disease incidences, it has become imperative to take necessary steps to introduce innovative peptide based therapeutics rapidly in global market. Some therapeutics like GLP-1 is expected substitute for insulin which has one of the largest market size and widespread acceptability among patients and physicians.



But pharmacological efficacy of this innovative drug is clinically equivalent to insulin with additional benefit of regulation which is not found in its counterpart. Market success rates of new peptide based therapeutics will depend on the significance of data generated during clinical trials and effectiveness of marketing strategy.

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2022 report highlights:



Fundamentals of Peptide Therapeutics

Peptide Therapeutics by Applications & Indications

Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company

Insight on 688 Peptide Drugs in Clinical Trials

Clinical & Patent Insight on 119 Marketed Peptides

Future Peptide Therapeutics Market Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

1. A Revolution of Peptide Therapeutics



2. Cusp of Small Molecules & Proteins



3. Fundamentals of Peptide Therapeutics



4. Peptide Therapeutics by Applications



5. Peptide Therapeutics in Metabolic Disorder



6. Peptide Therapeutics in Cancer



7. Peptide Therapeutics in Cardiovascular



8. Peptide Therapeutics in HIV & Infections



9. Peptide Therapeutics in CNS Disorders



10. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market



11. Global Peptide Market by Administration



12. Global Peptides Clinical Trials Overview



13. Global Peptide Market by Region



14. Global Peptide Market Dynamics



15. Future Peptide Therapeutics Market Outlook



16. Cyclic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



17. Depsipeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



18. Dipeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



19. Glycopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



20. Glucagon-Like Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



21. Lipopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



22. Natriuretic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



23. Neuropeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



24. Oligopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



25. Opioid Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



26. Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



27. Peptide Antibiotics Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



28. Peptide Aptamers Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



29. Peptide Hormones Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



30. Peptide Fragments Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



31. Multiple Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company



32. Competitive Landscape



Amgen

Amylin Pharmaceuticals

Apitope Technology

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

BioPartners

Boehringer Ingelheim

Circassia

Corden Pharma (Peptisyntha)

Eli Lily

Galena Biopharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Hyperion Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Ipsen

Lonza

Merck

NovoNordisk

Par Pharmaceuticals

PeptiDream

Roche

Sanofi

Tarix Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r8gh2c/global_peptide

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716