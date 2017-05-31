Global Peptide Therapeutics Market and Clinical Trials Insights, 2022 - Insight on 688 Peptide Drugs in Clinical Trials and Clinical and Patent Insight on 119 Marketed Peptides - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2022" report to their offering.
Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2022 report gives comprehensive insight into the various clinical and non-clinical issues involved in the development of global peptide drug market.
In recent years, peptides have emerged as one of the important classes of therapeutic molecules which have been developed by varied pharmaceutical and biotech companies in order to attain a targeted drug discovery for several ailments. As per report findings, there are 688 peptide drugs in clinical pipeline and more than 100 peptide based drugs commercially available in the market.
Rapidly increasing number of clinical trials reflects the unmet demand for better for peptide therapeutics for patients. Due to escalating disease incidences, it has become imperative to take necessary steps to introduce innovative peptide based therapeutics rapidly in global market. Some therapeutics like GLP-1 is expected substitute for insulin which has one of the largest market size and widespread acceptability among patients and physicians.
But pharmacological efficacy of this innovative drug is clinically equivalent to insulin with additional benefit of regulation which is not found in its counterpart. Market success rates of new peptide based therapeutics will depend on the significance of data generated during clinical trials and effectiveness of marketing strategy.
Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2022 report highlights:
- Fundamentals of Peptide Therapeutics
- Peptide Therapeutics by Applications & Indications
- Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
- Insight on 688 Peptide Drugs in Clinical Trials
- Clinical & Patent Insight on 119 Marketed Peptides
- Future Peptide Therapeutics Market Outlook
Key Topics Covered:
1. A Revolution of Peptide Therapeutics
2. Cusp of Small Molecules & Proteins
3. Fundamentals of Peptide Therapeutics
4. Peptide Therapeutics by Applications
5. Peptide Therapeutics in Metabolic Disorder
6. Peptide Therapeutics in Cancer
7. Peptide Therapeutics in Cardiovascular
8. Peptide Therapeutics in HIV & Infections
9. Peptide Therapeutics in CNS Disorders
10. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market
11. Global Peptide Market by Administration
12. Global Peptides Clinical Trials Overview
13. Global Peptide Market by Region
14. Global Peptide Market Dynamics
15. Future Peptide Therapeutics Market Outlook
16. Cyclic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
17. Depsipeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
18. Dipeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
19. Glycopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
20. Glucagon-Like Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
21. Lipopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
22. Natriuretic Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
23. Neuropeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
24. Oligopeptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
25. Opioid Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
26. Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
27. Peptide Antibiotics Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
28. Peptide Aptamers Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
29. Peptide Hormones Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
30. Peptide Fragments Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
31. Multiple Peptides Clinical Trials Insight by Phase, Indication & Company
32. Competitive Landscape
- Amgen
- Amylin Pharmaceuticals
- Apitope Technology
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- BioPartners
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Circassia
- Corden Pharma (Peptisyntha)
- Eli Lily
- Galena Biopharmaceuticals
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Hyperion Therapeutics
- ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
- Ipsen
- Lonza
- Merck
- NovoNordisk
- Par Pharmaceuticals
- PeptiDream
- Roche
- Sanofi
- Tarix Pharmaceuticals
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r8gh2c/global_peptide
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716