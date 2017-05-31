Pegasus Agriculture Expands Their Farms in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, UAE, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pegasus Agriculture group, one of the leading owners and operators of hydroponic farming facilities in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has proudly announced the expansion of their farms in Abu Dhabi.

Hydroponic Farming is an agricultural method of growing plants using mineral rich nutrient solutions in water, without soil. With its dry desert climate, Pegasus Agriculture identified the need to provide sustainable solutions to local food production and reduce the heavy reliance of food imports within the UAE.

Speaking on the expansion, Chairman of Pegasus Agriculture Group, Mr. Mahmood Almas said, "This is an exciting time for us as we continue to focus on reducing the reliance on imported food through investment in food manufacturing farms using the latest technology, research and development and supply chain transparency."

He further stated that "our vision is to continually innovate and strive to be the leading operator and global provider of Hydroponic farming facilities in the region."

Pegasus Agriculture Group operates from their head office strategically located in Dubai, UAE which serves as the headquarters for their growing global distribution network.

With over 150 years of combined market experience, Pegasus Agriculture Group continues to the lead countries of the MENA region in technologically advanced farming techniques.

For more information on Hydroponic farming, visit www.pegasusagriculturegroup.com

Media Contact:

pr@pegasusagriculturegroup.com

