Šiauliai, Lietuva, 2017-05-31 13:19 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the first quarter of 2017 Gubernija, AB sustained unaudited losses of EUR 207.4 thousand. In the same period of the previous year the company sustained losses of EUR 293.3 thousand. Losses incurred due to due to a significant increase of excise and decreased sales in the export markets.



We present the unaudited interim condensed financial statements for the first quarter of the year 2017 with the confirmation of the responsible persons.



This information is also available at www.gubernija.lt.





Gubernija AB General Manager Vijoleta Dunauskiene +370-41-591900



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=633667