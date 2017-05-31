---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Issued and Outstanding as of May 31, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Common Shares (TSX: GCM) 20,450,365 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- US$45,970,216 principal amount convertible at a conversion price of US$1.95 into approximately 23,574,470 common 2018 Debentures shares, representing a conversion rate of approximately 513 (TSX: GCM.DB.U) common shares for each US$1,000 principal amount of 2018 Debentures ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- US$52,471,786 principal amount convertible at a conversion price of US$1.95 into approximately 26,908,608 common 2020 Debentures shares, representing a conversion rate of approximately 513 (TSX: GCM.DB.V) common shares for each US$1,000 principal amount of 2020 Debentures ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- US$46,955,468 principal amount convertible at a conversion price of US$1.95 into approximately 24,079,727 common 2024 Debentures shares, representing a conversion rate of approximately 513 (TSX: GCM.DB.X) common shares for each US$1,000 principal amount of 2024 Debentures ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Warrants to purchase 66,667 common shares, with each 2017 Warrants fifteen (15) warrants entitling the holder thereof to (Unlisted) purchase one (1) whole common share, at an exercise price of $281.25 per common share expiring October 30, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Warrants to purchase 280,795 common shares, with each 2019 Warrants fifteen (15) warrants entitling the holder thereof to (TSX: GCM.WT.A) purchase one (1) whole common share, at an exercise price of $48.75 per common share expiring March 18, 2019 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1,931,333 Stock Options at an exercise price of $2.55 per Stock Options common share expiring in 2021 and 2022 47,000 Stock Options at an exercise price of $27.60 per common share expiring in 2019 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based gold and silver exploration, development and production company with its primary focus in Colombia. Gran Colombia is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia with several underground mines in operation at its Segovia and Marmato Operations. Gran Colombia is continuing its expansion and modernization activities at its high-grade Segovia Operations.

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated timing in respect of listing of the 2024 Debentures. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gran Colombia to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 30, 2017, which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Gran Colombia disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

