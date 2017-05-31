Hyperthermia Treatment for Cancer Market to Reach US$ 160 Mn by 2025 - Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The increasing number of cancer patient worldwide is translating into higher demand for cancer therapies. Governments in various countries have launched promotional campaigns to aware people about getting the right cancer treatment. To an extent, these aforementioned factors are helping popularize various cancer therapeutics including hyperthermia treatment for cancer. Moreover, medical institutes are working in collaboration with the government for cancer research to further improve diagnosis and treatment. Clinical trials are also funded by governments to support companies in developing effective hyperthermia treatment for cancer. Persistence Market Research (PMR) in its latest report titled "Global Market Study on Hyperthermia Treatment for Cancer: Microwave Hyperthermia Device Segment Expected to Gain Traction During 2017-2025" projects that globalhyperthermia treatment for cancer marketrevenue will surge at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2017-2025).

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161114/438683LOGO )



View Market Overview and Research Methodology@http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/hyperthermia-treatment-for-cancer-market.asp

Global Hyperthermia Treatment for Cancer Market - Key Highlights

By device type, the microwave hyperthermia device segment is estimated to account for 41.4% revenue share of the market by 2017-end. The segment is expected to further gain traction, owing to its ability to transmit energy from antenna to cancer cells without getting stuck in fat layers. Meanwhile, short-wave hyperthermia device segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Based on application, breast cancer and leukemia segments collectively accounted for 45% of the total market in 2016 and is expected to remain as the two dominant application segments of the market in 2017 and beyond.

By end use, the hospitals end user segment accounted for more than 42% share of the market. This is primarily owing to the growing ration of cancer patients in hospitals.

A sample of this report is available upon request@http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14632

Among regions, the market for hyperthermia treatment for cancer in North America is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast. In 2016, the region's market reached a valuation of US$ 39.4 Mn and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the projection period. This is majorly attributed to the presence of leading medical companies and healthcare organizations in the region. Meanwhile, the market in Asia-Pacific is set to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2%. By the 2017-end, the region is projected to account for 10.0% revenue share of the market.

View Report Table of Contents, Figures, and Tables@ Here

Competitive Dashboard

PMR in its report has profiled some of the prominent players operating in the global market for hyperthermia treatment for cancer, which includes Andromedic Srl, Celsius42 GmbH, Haifu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Hydrosun GmbH, Pyrexar Medical Inc., Yamamoto Vinita Co., Ltd, and Oncothermia. These companies are actively focusing towards launching technologically advanced products and also further develop distribution networks in order to strengthen their market position.

To Buy Full Report@ http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/14632

Persistence Market Research Overview

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.



Contact

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: +1-800-961-0353

Email: sales@persitencemarketreserach.com



Web: http://www.persistencemarketresearch.com