Special Effect Pigments Market Worth 969.2 Million USD by 2022

The report "Special Effect Pigments Market by Type (Metallic, Pearlescent), Application (Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Cosmetics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 747.4 Million in 2017 to USD 969.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Browse 74 market data tables and 32 figures spread through 128 pages and in-depth TOC on "Special Effect Pigments Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/special-effect-pigments-market-117210131.html

The market is driven by the growing demand for special effect pigments in the packaging and household goods industry as these provide an appealing appearance, shimmer, and glitter for the product.

Metallic pigments: The largest type segment in the special effect pigments market

There are various types of special effect pigments such as metallic pigments and pearlescent pigments. Among these, metallic pigments are estimated to have accounted for the largest market share from 2015 to 2017. Metallic pigments are used in applications such as paints & coatings, plastics, printing inks, and cosmetics to enhance appearance, brightness, and obtain metallic effects such as gold, silver, and chrome, among others. Metallic pigments have found widespread applications in the paints & coatings and printing ink applications.

Paints & coatings: The largest application in the special effect pigments market

Special effect pigments are used in various applications such as paints & coatings, plastics, printing inks, and cosmetics. The paints & coatings application is estimated to have accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period. It is projected to grow at high rate from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value and volume among all the industries considered.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing market for special effect pigments

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing region for Special Effect Pigments Market. Factors driving the special effect pigments market in the Asia-Pacific region are:

Increased demand for differentiation and appearance in various applications

Rapid growth in paints & coatings, and plastics industries owing to increasing urbanization

Key players in the special effect pigments market are BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Altana AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Sudarshan Chemical Industries (India).

