Global Aerospace Winglets Market Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 9.7% During 2017 to 2022 and Reach $559 Million; Advanced Technology Winglet Likely to be the Fastest Growing Winglet Type Over the Next Five Years

This 202-pages strategic report, from Stratview Research, studies the winglets market in the global aerospace industry over the period 2011 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Winglets Market in the Global AerospaceIndustry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global aerospace winglets market offers a healthy growth opportunity of 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach an estimated $559 million in 2022. The author of the report stated that increasing production rate of commercial and regional aircraft, certification of winglets as a standard equipment in the variants of the best-selling aircraft, such as B737 Max and A320neo family, increasing adoption rate of winglets by airlines in both the new as well as retrofit installations, winglet technology advancement, and increasing fleet size are the key drivers of the global aerospace winglets market.

The research's findings suggest that narrow-body aircraft is likely to remain the largest and the fastest-growing segment of the global aerospace winglets market during the forecast period of 2017 - 2022. B737 and A320 along with their recently launched variants would remain the growth engines of the winglets market in the narrow-body aerospace industry over the next five years.

In terms of winglet type, blended winglet dominates the global aerospace winglets market, propelled by its certification in Boeing's best-selling aircraft program B737, however,advanced technology winglet is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period of 2017 - 2022. Blended winglets offer 3% to 5% increase in fuel efficiency as compared to the aircraft without the winglets.

As per the study, North America is projected to remain the largest market for winglets during the forecast period, driven by the presence of assembly plants of Boeing and Bombardier. The region is also manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry with the presence of major composite part fabricators and raw material suppliers. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing winglets market over the next five years, driven by upcoming commercial and regional aircraft with winglets as an option and high commercial aircraft fleet size.

The key winglet manufacturers are FACC AG, Korean Air Aerospace Division, RUAG Aerostructures, GKN Aerospace, Winglet Technology LLC, and BLR Aerospace LLC. New product development, collaboration with OEMs, and formation of long-term contracts with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the winglets market in the global aerospace industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Aerospace Winglets Market by Aircraft Type:

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Very Large Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

General Aviation

Global Aerospace Winglets Market by Platform Type:

B737

B747

B777

B787

A320 Family

A330 / A340

A350XWB

A380

B737 Max

B777x

A320neo Family

E175

C Series

Others

Global Aerospace Winglets Market by Winglet Type

Advanced Technology Winglets

Blended Winglets

Elliptical Winglets

Raked Winglets

Sharklet Winglets

Split Scimitar Winglets

Wingtip Fence Winglets

Others

Global Aerospace Winglets by Manufacturing Process Type

Hand Layup Process

Automated Process

Other Process

Global Aerospace Winglets Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

