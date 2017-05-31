Scopis, a company specializing in surgical navigation and medical augmented and mixed reality, has announced that McGill University Health Center (MUHC) will be the first reference center and hospital in North America to use Scopis's TGS (target-guided surgery) and augmented reality (AR) technologies in ear, nose and throat (ENT) surgeries.

The MUHC, one of the world's leading academic health centers, has a renowned reputation in ENT surgery. Dr. Marc Tewfik, Assistant Professor and Director of Rhinology at the MUHC, has performed multiple surgeries using this highly technically advanced and fully OR-integrated navigation system, with positive patient outcomes.

"The ability to identify critical anatomical structures and plan safe pathways optimizes the surgical planning process," said Dr. Tewfik. "Scopis' TGS technology combined with augmented reality enable us to follow safe pathways during surgery and to perform procedures according to plan. This can both reduce operating time and enhance clinical outcomes." A video highlighting the system's advantages can be found here: https://youtu.be/WeEhQU41NuY

"Surgical planning and the surgery itself can also be recorded by the system. This turns any operation into educational content that we can use to teach the next generation of surgeons," said Professor and Chairman Dr. Nader Sadeghi. "This cutting-edge technology underlines our focus on education and using innovative solutions to solve complex medical challenges."

"Scopis is honored to have established such a strong partnership with the ENT department at McGill University Health Center," said Bartosz Kosmecki, CEO and Founder of Scopis.

Scopis is a leader in medical augmented reality (AR), mixed reality, and hybrid navigation, creating innovative solutions for the healthcare market, including technology for surgical education, and planning and navigation systems for otorhinolaryngology (ENT), craniomaxillofacial (CMF), neuro- and spine surgery, and bronchoscopy. Surgeons have performed more than 10,000 surgeries worldwide in over 50 countries with the aid of Scopis' products and have benefitted from the highly-advanced image guidance and visualization capabilities of Scopis' technology.

Scopis recently introduced its first mixed-reality surgical holographic navigation platform integrating Microsoft HoloLens for open and minimally-invasive spine surgery.

Scopis is known as one of the top vendors and innovators for surgical navigation systems and has business operations in Germany and the United States. www.scopis.com

