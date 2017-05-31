TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Crystal Peak Minerals Inc. ("Crystal Peak" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CPM)(OTCQX: CPMMF) today announced receipt of a Utah High Cost Infrastructure Tax Credit ("Infrastructure Tax Credit") issued by the Utah Office of Energy Development. The non-refundable Infrastructure Tax Credit awarded to Crystal Peak totals approximately $112,500,000 (USD).

"The State of Utah has once again demonstrated unwavering support for our project," said Lance D'Ambrosio, Chief Executive Officer of Crystal Peak. "The value of the incentive represents approximately one-third of the project's capital expenditures as projected by the Company's preliminary feasibility study. In providing this extremely significant tax credit, the state has shown how it can partner with companies like Crystal Peak to improve infrastructure and bring hundreds of jobs to rural Utah."

The Infrastructure Tax Credit is a post-performance credit issued against state business taxes in Utah. The purpose of the credit is to support the development of infrastructure in underserved areas and to bring jobs to rural Utah. It provides an incentive for costs incurred by certain business types over a twenty-year period for up to 50% of "qualifying infrastructure" that is put in place or improved by these businesses. Qualifying infrastructure is defined as, among other things, improvements such as electric power transmission lines, natural gas transmission lines, power substations, rail facilities, road improvements, and certain types of water projects.

"We are committed to developing Utah's natural resources as well as its infrastructure," said Utah Office of Energy Development Director, Dr. Laura Nelson. "Crystal Peak is an important project for our state. By supporting companies such as this, we further Utah's goal of responsibly developing our natural resources while enhancing Utah's dynamic rural economy."

Steve Styler, Government Relations Director for Crystal Peak and a local attorney in Delta, UT added; "The Utah Office of Energy Development has been absolutely terrific to work with during this entire process. Also, the Crystal Peak team, including Blake Measom, Woods Silleroy, and Dean Pekeski did some amazing work in pursuing and securing this extremely valuable credit."

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

