Europe's largest solar trade show kicked off this morning in Munich. More than 1,100 organizations from 51 countries are hosting exhibits at the show, and around 40,000 visitors from 160 countries are expected to descend on the International Congress Center in Munich over the show's duration.

Intersolar Europe is spread over the next three days, with all of the industry's most prominent players hosting exhibits. Also running alongside the solar show is the electricity energy storage event EES, which is focused on storage solutions.

Markus Elsässer, CEO of show organizers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...