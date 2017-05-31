ProMIS Neurosciences: ProMIS Neurosciences Identifies Novel Therapeutic Epitope Target for ALS and Dementia

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences Identifies Novel Therapeutic Epitope Target for ALS and Dementia



Company files United States patent application for novel epitope target identified on misfolded forms of the protein TDP43

TORONTO, Ontario and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts - May 31, 2017 - ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the identification of a novel therapeutic epitope target on misfolded forms of TDP43, implicated in the development and progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The Company filed a provisional patent application for this target with the United States Patent Office on May 30, 2017.

Commenting on today's announcement, Dr. Neil Cashman, ProMIS Chief Scientific Officer, stated: "Using our proprietary discovery engine, ProMIS identified both the sequence and conformational shape of this novel epitope target on misfolded TDP43 that plays a key role in ALS and frontotemporal dementia."

TDP43 is present in every cell, and plays a critical role in the response of cells to oxidative stress. However, in ALS, FTD and other neurodegenerative diseases, TDP43 can lose its normal function, forming intracellular aggregates of misfolded TDP43 that disrupt cellular energy generation and normal protein degradation.

"Our goal is to selectively target misfolded TDP43 without disrupting the critical role that normally-folded TDP43 plays in cell biology," stated Dr. Elliot Goldstein, ProMIS President and CEO. "We plan to create and validate monoclonal antibodies against misfolded TDP43 to select optimal therapeutic candidates for advancement into the clinic."

Pursuant to its expanded license agreement with the University of British Columbia, ProMIS holds exclusive, worldwide license to this novel therapeutic target.

About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a TSX listed biotech company (trading symbol: PMN.TO), headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The mission of ProMIS is to discover and develop precision medicine therapeutics for effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease and ALS.

ProMIS Neurosciences' proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two, complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform-ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique "precision medicine" approach, ProMIS Neurosciences is developing novel antibody therapeutics and specific companion diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease and ALS. The company has also developed two proprietary technologies to specifically identify very low levels of misfolded proteins in a biological sample. In addition, ProMIS Neurosciences owns a portfolio of therapeutic and diagnostic patents relating to misfolded SOD1 in ALS, and currently has a preclinical monoclonal antibody therapeutic against this target.

