Global Backup Power Market 2017-2021: End-users Focusing More on Renting Generator Services

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Backup Power Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global backup power market to grow at a CAGR of 4.59% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global backup power market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the new installations and exclude aftermarket/services market. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in market is aging grid infrastructure. The power grid has remained the same since its development a century ago, with several pieces of equipment reaching the end of their service life. Climate change policies and improvements in technology have resulted in electricity generation from carbon-free renewable sources, such as solar, wind, and hydro.

According to the report, one driver in market is increasing need for backup power due to grid outages. The aging infrastructure, rise in population, and additional power sources have increased the strain on the infrastructure causing power outages. Below is the year-over-year number of outages in the US caused by the weather, equipment failure, maintenance shutdown, load shedding, vandalism, and cyber-attacks.

Further, the report states that one challenges in market is increasing distributed generation and off-grid power systems. Common problems faced by the power industry are the rising energy costs, aging infrastructure, mass electrification, and climate changes. To overcome these challenges there is rising interest in distributed generation. This is expected to have a major impact on backup power systems as they are used as a secondary source if the grid fails. Distributed generation is transforming the way power is generated and consumed, and considered as a method to improve the reliability of the grid.



Key vendors



Aggreko

Bloom Energy

Caterpillar

Cummins

LG Chem

Other prominent vendors



AISIN SEIKI

Alpine Power Systems

APR Energy

Atlas Copco

Ballard Power Systems

Briggs & Stratton

Doosan Fuel Cell America

East Penn Manufacturing

Eaton

Emerson

EnerSys

Enocell

Enphase Energy

Exide Technologies

Exide Industries

Generac Power Systems

GS Yuasa

HIMOINSA

Kohler

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Nuvera Fuel Cells

Schneider Electric

SFC Energy

Su-Kam Power Systems

Tesla

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by technology



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l8hrmk/global_backup

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716