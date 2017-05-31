

ECOVISTA PLC



UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 28(TH) FEBRUARY 2017



CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT



I have great pleasure in making my first Chairman's statement since the departure of our former chairman Luca Tenuta. I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his service to the Company.



The unaudited financial results for the period to 28(th) February 2017 show a loss of GBP 87,453 (30 June 2016: £206,791).



CASH FLOW AND FUNDING



Cash in hand at 28(th) February 2017 of £50,813, which together with the capital raised post this financial period, under analysis adequately covers routine running expenses



Since the year end we have raised GBP 470,000 in by way of two one year convertible loan notes.



OUTLOOK



In December 2016, the company received revised planning permission for the property at 100 Rye Street for a Five Bedroom 4,500 sq. ft. property. The demolition has been completed and building works are commencing in early June.



The company is also looking at a number of other sites and I hope to report on their progress shortly.



The company is also looking to secure further funding in order to exercise our option on Cignella Srl at current values we believe there is significant profit potential in owning this complex.



The directors are also actively seeking further property investments - commercial and residential in the UK to enhance shareholder value. We thus look to the future with confidence.



Louise Stokely Chairman



31 May 2017



ECOVISTA PLC



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2017



Interim Accounts Interim Accounts



Six Month Period Financial Six Month Period Statements



Ended Fourteen Months Ended Ended



28th February 31st August 30th June



2017 2016 2016



GBP GBP GBP



Revenue 4,950 5,142 5,142



Cost of sales - - -



------------------ ------------------ ------------------ Gross Profit 4,950 5,142 5,142



Administrative (92,403) (221,678) (211,937) expenses



Bank Interest 4 received ------------------ ------------------ ------------------



Loss before tax (87,453) (216,536) (211,933)



Taxation - - -



------------------ ------------------ ------------------ Loss for the (87,453) (216,536) (206,791) period



3,590,315,700 3,590,315,700 3,590,315,700



(0.002p) (0.006p) (0.006p)



ECOVISTA PLC



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2017



Interim Accounts Financial Interim Statements Accounts



Six Months Ended Fourteen Months Six Months Ended Ended



28th February 31st August 30th June



2017 2016 2016



GBP GBP GBP



Fixed Assets



Freehold Property 1,165,000 1,165,000 1,165,000



Fixed Asset 760,794 760,794 661,961 Investments



Goodwill on 1,745 1,745 2,416 Consolidation ------------------------------------- ---------------- 1,927,539 1,927,539 1,829,377



Current Assets



Debtors 59,999 72,124 192,076



Prepayments 1,850 - 5,750



Bank and cash 50,813 31,822 31,822 ------------------------------------- ---------------- 112,662 103,946 229,648



Current Liabilities



Amounts falling due (115,208) (119,104) (119,104) within 1 year



------------------------------------- ---------------- Net current assets (2,546) (15,158) 110,544



Convertible loan (184,645) (184,645) (178,000)



Other Loan (100,066) - -



------------------------------------- ---------------- Net assets 1,640,282 1,727,736 1,761,921



Equity



Issued share capital 163,190 163,190 163,190



Share premium 2,343,045 2,343,045 2,343,045



Other reserve 22,000 22,000 22,000



Profit and loss (887,952) (800,499) (766,314) ------------------------------------- ---------------- 1,640,282 1,727,736 1,761,921



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.



