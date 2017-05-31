ECOVISTA PLC
UNAUDITED INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 28(TH) FEBRUARY 2017
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT
I have great pleasure in making my first Chairman's statement since the departure of our former chairman Luca Tenuta. I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his service to the Company.
The unaudited financial results for the period to 28(th) February 2017 show a loss of GBP 87,453 (30 June 2016: £206,791).
CASH FLOW AND FUNDING
Cash in hand at 28(th) February 2017 of £50,813, which together with the capital raised post this financial period, under analysis adequately covers routine running expenses
Since the year end we have raised GBP 470,000 in by way of two one year convertible loan notes.
OUTLOOK
In December 2016, the company received revised planning permission for the property at 100 Rye Street for a Five Bedroom 4,500 sq. ft. property. The demolition has been completed and building works are commencing in early June.
The company is also looking at a number of other sites and I hope to report on their progress shortly.
The company is also looking to secure further funding in order to exercise our option on Cignella Srl at current values we believe there is significant profit potential in owning this complex.
The directors are also actively seeking further property investments - commercial and residential in the UK to enhance shareholder value. We thus look to the future with confidence.
Louise Stokely Chairman
31 May 2017
ECOVISTA PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2017
Interim Accounts Interim Accounts
Six Month Period Financial Six Month Period Statements
Ended Fourteen Months Ended Ended
28th February 31st August 30th June
2017 2016 2016
GBP GBP GBP
Revenue 4,950 5,142 5,142
Cost of sales - - -
------------------ ------------------ ------------------ Gross Profit 4,950 5,142 5,142
Administrative (92,403) (221,678) (211,937) expenses
Bank Interest 4 received ------------------ ------------------ ------------------
Loss before tax (87,453) (216,536) (211,933)
Taxation - - -
------------------ ------------------ ------------------ Loss for the (87,453) (216,536) (206,791) period
3,590,315,700 3,590,315,700 3,590,315,700
(0.002p) (0.006p) (0.006p)
ECOVISTA PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2017
Interim Accounts Financial Interim Statements Accounts
Six Months Ended Fourteen Months Six Months Ended Ended
28th February 31st August 30th June
2017 2016 2016
GBP GBP GBP
Fixed Assets
Freehold Property 1,165,000 1,165,000 1,165,000
Fixed Asset 760,794 760,794 661,961 Investments
Goodwill on 1,745 1,745 2,416 Consolidation ------------------------------------- ---------------- 1,927,539 1,927,539 1,829,377
Current Assets
Debtors 59,999 72,124 192,076
Prepayments 1,850 - 5,750
Bank and cash 50,813 31,822 31,822 ------------------------------------- ---------------- 112,662 103,946 229,648
Current Liabilities
Amounts falling due (115,208) (119,104) (119,104) within 1 year
------------------------------------- ---------------- Net current assets (2,546) (15,158) 110,544
Convertible loan (184,645) (184,645) (178,000)
Other Loan (100,066) - -
------------------------------------- ---------------- Net assets 1,640,282 1,727,736 1,761,921
Equity
Issued share capital 163,190 163,190 163,190
Share premium 2,343,045 2,343,045 2,343,045
Other reserve 22,000 22,000 22,000
Profit and loss (887,952) (800,499) (766,314) ------------------------------------- ---------------- 1,640,282 1,727,736 1,761,921
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ecovista PLC Louise Stokely 100 Rye Street Bishops Stortford CM23 2HH Telephone 01279 654151
NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott -Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SAAlexander David
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ecovista Plc via GlobeNewswire
B0W5NJR16
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX