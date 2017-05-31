

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's economic growth accelerated as initially estimated in the three months ended March, latest figures from the Central Statistical Office of Poland showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 4.0 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, in line with the flash data published on May 16. This was followed by a 2.5 percent rise in the fourth quarter.



Moreover, it was the strongest growth since the fourth quarter of 2015, when GDP had risen 4.6 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual economic growth quickened to 4.2 percent in the March quarter from 2.9 percent in the December quarter. The initial estimate for the first quarter was 4.1 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP grew at a slower rate of 1.0 percent from the fourth quarter, when it advanced by 1.7 percent. The latest figures confirmed flash data.



