

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. comedian Kathy Griffin, a staunch critic of President Donald Trump, has apologized for a photo shoot in which she appeared holding a bloody, decapitated fake head of the President.



It was photographed by celebrity photographer Tyler Shields, and was published on the Twitter accounts of both Griffin and Shields Tuesday. The caption of the photo on Griffin's Twitter page read: 'There was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his ... wherever.' It was an apparent reference to an exchange between Donald Trump and former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly during the primary season.



Trump? reacted to the photo in an early Wednesday morning tweet saying Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. 'My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!'



Faced with vehement online criticism and sweeping bi-partisan disapproval for the gruesome image, Griffin offered apology and removed it.



In her video apology, the 56-year-old Emmy award-winning actress admitted that she crossed the line and went way too far. 'The image is too disturbing. I understand how it affects people. It wasn't funny, I get it. I beg for your forgiveness,' she added.



The critics included Donald Trump Jr., Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and Griffin's fellow comedian Sen. Al Franken.



It is not clear if Franken will proceed with a planned joint promotion of his new book, 'Giant of the Senate,' with Griffin in July.



