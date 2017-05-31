InspireMD, Inc.: InspireMD to Present at the 6th Annual SeeThruEquity Microcap Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2017 / InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE MKT: NSPR) (NYSE MKT: NSPR.WS) ("InspireMD" or the "Company"), a leader in embolic prevention systems (EPS) / thrombus management technologies and neurovascular devices, announced today that it will be presenting at the 6th Annual SeeThruEquity Microcap Investor Conference at 11:30 AM EDT on June 1, 2017 at Convene Grand Central located at 101 Park Ave in New York City. James Barry, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of InspireMD will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

Each company will be provided with a 30-minute time slot to present to an audience of investors and industry professionals and company management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

Conference registration: complimentary for qualified investors and equity research analysts.

In order to register as an attendee of the conference, please click HERE.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet™ technology to make its products the industry standard for embolic protection and to provide a superior solution to the key clinical issues of current stenting in patients with a high risk of distal embolization, no reflow and major adverse cardiac events.

InspireMD intends to pursue applications of this MicroNet technology in coronary, carotid (CGuard™), neurovascular, and peripheral artery procedures. InspireMD's common stock is quoted on the NYSE MKT under the ticker symbol NSPR and certain warrants are quoted on the NYSE MKT under the ticker symbol NSPR.WS.

About SeeThruEquity

Since the company's founding in 2011, SeeThruEquity (STE) has been committed to its core mission: providing impactful, high quality research on uncovered and undercovered microcap stocks and hosting investor conferences throughout the year. STE has been able to grow its research universe to over 190 names.

STE conferences are the ultimate event for publicly traded companies with less than $1 billion in market capitalization because it augments the conference experience with the firm's research which is part of Wall Street consensus and available across industry leading platforms including Thomson First Call, FactSet, S&P CapitalIQ, Yahoo! Finance and Bloomberg to name a select few. STE has hosted over 23 investor conferences which have showcased over 400 companies, attracted over 5000 attendees and have included over 2000 1-on-1 meetings. For more information please visit www.seethruequity.com/conference/.

Investor Contacts:

InspireMD, Inc.

Craig Shore

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 1-888-776-6804 FREE

Email: craigs@inspiremd.com

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman

Phone: (212) 671-1021

Email: NSPR@crescendo-ir.com

