Perma-Fix Environmental Services: Perma-Fix to Present at the 6th Annual SeeThruEquity Microcap Investor Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2017 / Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ: PESI), a nuclear services company, announced today that it will be presenting at the 6th Annual SeeThruEquity Microcap Investor Conference at 1:30 PM EDT on June 1, 2017 at Convene Grand Central located at 101 Park Ave in New York City. Dr. Louis Centofanti, Chief Executive Officer and Mark J. Duff, Executive Vice President of Perma-Fix Environmental Services will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

Each company will be provided with a 30-minute time slot to present to an audience of investors and industry professionals and company management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the Department of Energy ("DOE"), the Department of Defense ("DOD"), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company's nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates three nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide. For more information please visit http://www.perma-fix.com.

