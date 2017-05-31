

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's economic growth eased in the three months ended March, after accelerating in the previous two quarters, preliminary figures the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 2.5 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, slower than the 3.4 percent rise in the fourth quarter.



In the third quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 3.0 percent.



The largest positive contribution of the GDP volume change in the first quarter was realized in the increase of exports of goods, by 3.4 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual economic growth remained stable at 3.4 percent in the March quarter.



Similarly, GDP grew at a steady pace of 0.6 percent sequentially during the first quarter.



