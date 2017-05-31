SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- ThousandEyes, the Network Intelligence company that delivers visibility into every network, today announced expanded support for IPv6-enabled networks. With the surge in cloud adoption and network-connected smart devices, IPv6 is now becoming a critical component of Internet communications and architecture to address scalability and security concerns. However, the need to accommodate dual-stack approaches and the sheer magnitude of addresses means the transition to IPv6-enabled networks is inherently more complex. ThousandEyes' insights into IPv6 network behavior enables enterprises to effectively plan and manage these rollouts, ensuring business continues to run smoothly.

"With the explosive growth in cloud adoption and mobile devices, more enterprises and cloud providers are seriously planning for IPv6 and facing a new twist in the challenge of managing their enterprise network," said Nick Kephart, senior director of product management at ThousandEyes. "ThousandEyes' support for IPv6 delivers visibility and insights into both IPv6 and dual-stack networks. It enables organizations to quickly and seamlessly troubleshoot previously obscure performance issues that impact application and service delivery, so they can deliver a superior digital experience and ensure a smoother transition to IPv6 over time."

The rise in enterprises deploying IPv6 is being driven by the exponential growth of cloud adoption and proliferation of network-connected devices. IPv6 and dual-stack connectivity provide better scalability and security while allowing devices to directly talk to each other and their associated applications. However, the planning, deployment and monitoring of these networks is made more complicated by both the considerable scale of IPv6 and the complexity associated with transition and translation mechanisms used to support both addressing technologies, such as application delivery controllers and network address translation gateways. ThousandEyes is increasing IPv6 coverage to enable enterprises and cloud providers to troubleshoot and analyze complex issues in the transit path across IPv4, IPv6 and dual-stack environments that impact connectivity, reliability and overall performance.

A recent Gartner report notes that "Enabling IPv6 on the enterprise public internet presence is now becoming critical. Because an expanding part of the Internet's population will be natively IPv6 -- especially in Asia, the developing world and 3G/4G mobile networks -- public-facing services (such as websites) should be on the list to migrate to IPv6 now. Approximately 20% to 30% of all websites (by traffic volumes), have already enabled IPv6" (Gartner Inc., Hype Cycle for Networking and Communications, 2016, Danellie Young and Bjarne Munch, July 27, 2016).

ThousandEyes Cloud Agent support for IPv6 is provided on six continents offering global coverage for organizations. ThousandEyes also supports the use of dual-stack IPv4 and IPv6 Enterprise Agents. Enterprise Agents can have both addresses assigned and will execute Tests based on a user-defined preference for only IPv4, only IPv6 or a preference for IPv6. IPv6 support is now generally available to all users of Enterprise Agents and on select Cloud Agents.

