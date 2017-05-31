PALO ALTO, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Jumio, the creator of Netverify® Trusted Identity as a Service (TIaaS), has today announced that it is expanding its UK headquarters to Shoreditch as part of the company's continued growth and expansion in EMEA.

The identity verification leader has grown significantly in the region, with the account management team doubling and technical department tripling in size year-over-year (YOY), requiring considerable expansion of office space.

The move follows one of the most successful quarters in Jumio's history with over 47 percent annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth YOY compared to Q1 2016. It positions the business at the heart of London's financial centre and consolidates Jumio's global reach alongside its offices in Palo Alto, Vienna and Rajasthan.

With 3.25 million victims and an annual cost of £ 5.4 billion, identity fraud is now the largest category of fraud carried out against individuals in the UK. As the de facto standard in identity verification with over 50 million identity validations to date, Jumio's Netverify TIaaS incorporates hybrid technologies including biometric facial recognition, computer vision technology and document verification alongside human expertise, to combat this growing issue.

Stephen Stuut, CEO, Jumio, said: 'The expansion of our UK headquarters to Shoreditch represents a key step forward in our ambitious growth strategy. We have just enjoyed the two best quarters in our history and Shoreditch is the perfect platform for us to grow in Europe's booming finance, sharing economy and online gaming sectors, among others. We have already built the most respected brand in this space across EMEA, and this move positions us to even better serve our existing customers and the entire EMEA market.'

Netverify is the ID verification solution of choice for multiple companies across a range of industries including the sharing economy, travel, gaming and finance. In March, Jumio announced two new customers in B2B auctioning platform Saltrex and car-sharing aggregation app Free2Move.

