CAVE CREEK, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Endexx Corporation (OTC PINK: EDXC), a provider of innovative phyto-nutrient based food and nutritional products, is excited to announce the launch of two new products from its Phyto Labs division. The initial product line Amrita™ is aimed at enhancing energy and recovery and offers formulas for four uniquely flavored cannabidiol (CBD) beverages. Endexx has also launched Nightcaps©, a nighttime and plane travel sleep aid.

"We are thrilled to be releasing new products from our premium CBD line," stated CEO Todd Davis. "Following the acquisition of Phyto Labs, we have spent a significant time in R&D and believe we are creating high quality products that benefit our customers in improving their health, wellness, and overall lifestyle. The biofeedback by both patients and clients has been extraordinary and continues to drive early product adoption and success."

The Company acquired Phyto Labs, LLC in early March 2017. Each product developed has been thoroughly researched and tested in a clinical and medical environment. The ingredients have been tested to perform therapeutically and support wellness and health measurably. Currently, there are several products in the pipeline that are in final stages of development for release to Endexx's commercial and retail clientele. New products can be found at the new website www.phyto-labs.com

About Endexx

Endexx provides innovative inventory management and technology solutions. Endexx, with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites® is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The company also has two technology products and services that launched in 2014 -- the M3hub and the Autospense™. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through "seed to sale" inventory management and an "End of Sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the m3hub platform is the first standardized software solution for tracking pharmaceutical grade marijuana that maintains compliance with federal, state and local regulations. It is intended to provide a smooth transition to eventual federal mandates. The Autospense™ is a commercial grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, Autospense™ increases productivity and reduces costs for marijuana retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers. Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com, www.phyto-labs.com.

