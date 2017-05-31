ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - May 31, 2017) - Jacada, Ltd. (OTCQB: JCDAF), a leading global provider of customer service technology designed to simplify the interaction between businesses and their customers, announced that it has been selected as the winner in the Digital Self-Service Innovation category of the UK National Innovation Awards for 2017. Recognized for the Jacada Contact Hub, a suite of award winning solutions that support today's digital consumer, Jacada is chosen as winner in the area of digital customer service solutions.

Senior customer-centric leaders from across the UK, representing a range of verticals and expertise areas including digital, customer service, customer contact, customer experience, and customer operations, came together online to judge the live final. Ten companies entered the first-round of this category competition and four were put through to the live online final.

"Jacada's entry was a showcase of innovation and lateral thinking. The solution addressed two priority issues -- reducing call center volumes and cost, while maximizing the use of knowledge and self-service assets to improve customer experience," said Jon Snow, awards host and Directors' Club founder. "The UK National Innovation Awards were established as an open competition to seek out truly useful inventions. Jacada's digital self-service solution ticked all the boxes with the judging audience."

"We are honored to be selected as the Digital Self-Service Innovation winner from among several very worthy and respectable finalists," says Guy Yair, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Jacada. "Improving customer interactions for our clients is what our technology is built for. Our long history of developing customer service technology has led to our ability to create leading digital customer innovations that empower companies to provide the best digital self-service options for their consumers."

The UK National Innovation Awards (the Nationals) have been designed by the Directors' Club United Kingdom to recognize business technology innovations and their impact on customer experience, employee engagement, operations performance, product creation, and profitable growth.

The Jacada Contact Hub offers digital engagement across multiple channels, personalizing the experience and offering seamless connectivity to assisted service when needed. The Jacada Contact Hub is committed to driving digital adoption and lowering inbound call volume by right channeling customers to the proper digital channel. The Jacada Hub features the award winning Visual IVR, an Artificial Intelligence powered Virtual Agent, and Interact -- the powerful cross-channel interaction designer. With this cross-channel interaction platform, Jacada enables efficient customer engagement on the voice channel, the digital channel, the physical (IoT) channel, and on the outbound channel. Customer interactions are all designed on one convenient platform with a single designer, ensuring no more channel silos.

About Jacada

Jacada provides solutions that simplify and improve the effectiveness of customer interactions. Jacada's mobile, customer, agent desktop and process optimization solutions help companies reduce the cost of their operations, drive customer satisfaction, and provide a complete return on investment within the first year after deployment. Founded in 1990, Jacada operates globally with offices in Atlanta, USA; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Herzliya, Israel. More information is available at www.Jacada.com.

About The National Innovation Awards

