NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global leader in omni-channel solutions, today introduced its NCR SelfServTM 80 Series to banks and financial institutions in Turkey. According to Retail Banking Research, NCR is the leading ATM manufacturer in Turkey with a 56 percent market share. With Turkey being one of the early adopters of multi-functional ATMs and video banking, NCR will build on this position with the new ATM family by helping financial institutions redefine the banking experience and changing the way consumers interact with the ATM forever.

Invented 50 years ago, the ATM remains one of the most sustained innovations in the financial industry. As more and more bank customers have embraced smartphones as well as digital and online banking, ATMs today have to adapt to this new consumer reality. The new ATMs are mobile ready and feature a large, 19-inch multi-touch display, where consumers can swipe, pinch and zoom their way quickly through transactions.

"Recent research revealed that 74 percent of the population in Turkey said that they would never go completely cashless," said Diego Navarrete, Vice President Europe for Financial Services at NCR. "So the ATM is the ideal touchpoint to integrate physical and digital banking channels to create the connected experience that customers are looking for today. With Turkey expected to increase the installed base of ATMs by *25 percent by 2021, our new ATM family is suited perfectly to fill this demand."

The modern design comes with fully customizable, color-coded media entry and exit indicators. Additionally, a unique 10-cassette cash dispense capability lowers cash replenishment costs. Paired with NCR's CxBanking software suite, the NCR SelfServ 80 series unlocks amazing customer experiences across physical and digital banking channels.

The NCR SelfServ 80 Series, which was recognized as an International Design Excellence Awards 2016 finalist, is available this year in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Poland as well as selected countries in Eastern Europe, and will continue to be rolled out globally in 2017-2018. Please contact NCR Sales for pricing information and details on local availability.

*Source: RBR global ATM market and forecast 2021

