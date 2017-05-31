Research and Markets - Global Scale in the Mega Data Center Market 2017: IT is Better When New Sets of Servers can be Spun With the Push of a Button

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Scale is an essential aspect of the data center positioning for these leading companies. These companies use Clos networks as their data center implementations. This module addresses how and why scale in the mega data center is important. The market shift to non-blocking network inside data center building means companies have to hit a certain scale before Clos networks work.



Next generation mega data center technology is able to leverage scale to implement cloud computing that is better than most of what is out there now.

Scale is a vital part of the technology used to support next generation data centers. The study is targeted to C-level executives that need to move quickly and surely to improve IT. Automation of IT depends on understanding the business market opportunity from an independent perspective. Vendors are smart but they are committed to the technology they are pushing, the Sea Change Series is able to provide a perspective not available anywhere else.

Extreme scale is what brings enough pathways inside a Mega data center to create a non-blocking (CLOS) networked server architecture. Non-blocking network architecture benefits the business because it permits launching thousands of virtual severs on demand at the application layer. In this manner, innovation can be made to happen quickly.

Using a mega data center, DevOps and/or automated processes can request and deploy additional resource without backing the Dell truck up to the data center every week to provide on-demand capacity. Automated deprovisioning handles freeing of surplus resources, while being virtual means not having stacks of surplus hardware to dispose of as underutilized capital assets.

Modern data centers are organized into processing nodes that manage different applications at a layer above infrastructure. Data is stored permanently and operated on in place. These are the two technologies to check for when choosing a data center. These architectural features provide economies of scale that greatly reduce the IT spend while offering better quality IT.

Key Topics Covered:

Sea Change Series: Scale in the Mega Data Center Executive Summary

- Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook

- IT Is Better When New Sets Of Servers Can Be Spun With The Push Of A Button

- Aim to Realign IT Cost Structure

- Scale Matters

1. Effect of Scale in the Mega Data Center



2. Applications Customized For Each User



3. Mega Data Center Server Pods



4. Google Mega Data Center Scale



5. Microsoft Mega Data Center Scale



6. Mega Data Center Different from the Hyperscale Cloud



7. Amazon Capex for Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Centers



8. Clos Network Architecture Topology



9. Summary: Economies of Scale



Source: Wintergreen Research, Inc

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

