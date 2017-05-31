Frost & Sullivan Acknowledges Calgary Scientific for Developing the Highly Secure, Scalable, Enterprise Image Viewing Solution, ResolutionMD®

ResolutionMD® helps radiologists and clinicians view patient images from desktops and portable devices over the Internet

SANTA CLARA, California, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the enterprise image viewing solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Calgary Scientific Inc. (Calgary Scientific) with the 2017 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Leadership. Calgary Scientific leveraged its pioneering PureWeb® technology to develop the ResolutionMD® enterprise image viewing platform that bridges the current gap between siloed departmental imaging legacy systems and enterprise healthcare information technology systems. The solution empowers healthcare providers to transition to value-based clinical and operational practices by offering more accessible, relevant, and actionable information for comprehensive and coordinated patient care. Furthermore, the zero-footprint, web-based solution streamlines workflows for optimal process efficiencies and increases collaboration for faster decisions while reducing costs.

ResolutionMD® grants broader access to imaging and data across multi-site picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) and vendor neutral archives (VNAs) in multi-vendor environments, and it can integrate directly into the existing electronic health/medical records (EHR/EMRs) and patient portals. It also sets the stage for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML)-based workflows and diagnoses to help improve patient outcomes.

"ResolutionMD® is Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved as a Class II device for desktop and validated mobile devices. Having Class II support on a mobile device opens workflows such as on-call use, clinical rounds, teleradiology, and tumor board reviews," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst, Dinesh Kumar. "This visionary approach enabled the solution to incorporate functionalities and capabilities to address evolving market demands and end-user needs."

Frost & Sullivan research identifies ResolutionMD®'s key differentiators as:

Global regulatory accreditation for diagnostic imaging capabilities over the Web and mobile devices

Patient confidentiality and network security - In addition to complying with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), ResolutionMD® never moves or copies the patient's information to any device or storage location, it only makes it viewable.

Zero footprint, HTML5, and Native apps - Extend data access to all validated mobile devices and supported Web browsers. Automatic installations and system upgrades facilitate a seamless user experience, real-time information availability, and multi-platform connectivity.

Fast access to secure, standardized, updated, comprehensive patient information in one viewer breaks down current information access barriers between ologies, provider settings, and geographies, promoting care continuity regardless of location.

Instant multi-party collaboration sessions from any validated mobile device safely connect patients, families, specialists, general practitioners, and other care providers.

Built-in multi-planar orthogonal, oblique, and curved reformatting

Powered by PureWeb, a software development framework to transform graphics-intensive applications into cloud-based services for web and mobile

"As an early entrant to cloud computing in medical image viewing, Calgary Scientific is ideally positioned to make the most of healthcare shifts and Mega Trends such as enterprise informatics, artificial intelligence, and Big Data analytics," noted Kumar, "For its outstanding ResolutionMD® platform that can operate in any cloud environment, Frost & Sullivan is pleased to present Calgary Scientific with the 2017 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Leadership."

The company has recently released its 6.1 version which continues to evolve the viewer via improved workflows, interoperability features, and enhanced support for validated devices.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality, gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Calgary Scientific Inc. (Calgary Scientific)

Calgary Scientific offers a diagnostic healthcare image viewing and application development platform to uniquely enable access, sharing, and analysis of graphics-intensive data securely on validated devices, from anywhere. ResolutionMD"‡ , is an enterprise image viewer installed in healthcare facilities worldwide. ResolutionMD is powered by PureWeb, a development framework and SDK which transforms rich graphics and applications into cloud-based services for web and mobile. PureWeb is now driving the company into new enterprise verticals beyond healthcare, such as CAD and engineering, visualization, and energy.

For more information on Calgary Scientific, go to https://www.calgaryscientific.com/.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

