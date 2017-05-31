

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company Perrigo Co. (PRGO) Wednesday said it along with its finance subsidiary, Perrigo Finance Unlimited Company, have commenced a cash tender offer for up to a combined aggregate principal amount of $1.4 billion of its 4.000% Notes due 2023 and 5.300% Notes due 2043 and Perrigo Finance's 3.500% Notes due March 2021, 3.500% Notes due December 2021, 4.900% Notes due 2044, 4.375% Notes due 2026 and 3.900% Notes due 2024.



The company also said the tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on June 27, 2017, unless extended.



The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to, and subject to the terms and conditions in, an Offer to Purchase, dated May 31, 2017 (the 'Offer to Purchase') which sets forth a description of the terms of the Tender Offer.



