Celgene Gains Access to IMIDomics' Database, One of the Largest of Its Kind Integrating Clinical and Molecular Data from Patients with Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases

IMIDomics SL announced today they have entered into a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation, to advance the discovery and development of novel treatments to address patients with Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases affecting large patient populations in the US and worldwide. Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases constitute a broad class of diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and lupus erythematosus, in which dysregulation of the immune response leads to inflammatory pathophysiology and ultimately tissue destruction. Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Celgene will have access to IMIDomics' unique database integrating clinical and molecular data across these disease areas to identify new targets and biomarkers, support the development of new therapeutic candidates and next-generation companion diagnostics, and enable patient population stratification for clinical trials. IMIDomics will receive project funding and a potential royalty stream for products resulting from the collaboration.

"We are excited to work with Celgene, a leader in developing compounds for patients with autoimmune diseases," said Sandy Zweifach, IMIDomics's Executive Chairman. "Under this agreement, we will apply our unique database of clinical, phenotypic, genotypic, and analytical findings to potentially advance and accelerate Celgene's discovery and development efforts targeting diverse Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases with substantial unmet needs."

"IMIDomics' database provides a powerful window into the clinical and molecular underpinnings of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases," said Douglas E Bassett, VP Informatics and Knowledge Utilization at Celgene. "This collaboration has exciting potential to impact our ongoing efforts to innovate breakthrough therapies for unmet medical needs in this space, and we're enthusiastic to team up with IMIDomics to unlock the full potential of this resource for patient benefit."

About IMIDomics

IMIDomics is a leading company tackling Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases. As an innovative leader in discovery and application of biomarkers and new targets to monitor and cure these diseases, the company creates value through the combination of one of the world's largest Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Disease biobanks, extensive relevant clinical expertise, high-throughput genomic and genetic analysis, and intellectual property. IMIDomics is a Vall d'Hebron Institute of Research (VHIR) spin-off, located at Vall d'Hebron Hospital Campus in Barcelona, Spain and the Company also performs genomic experiments and primary analysis in collaboration with the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.imidomics.com.

