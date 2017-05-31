CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Gold Eagle® Co. ("Gold Eagle") announced today it has been named a recipient of the Honda Supplier Performance Award for the tenth consecutive year for its outstanding service delivered to American Honda Service Parts. Acknowledging its strong network of more than 600 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Service Parts suppliers in North America, Honda recognized top-performing companies for excellence in key areas of operation, including quality, value, efficiency and delivery.

"We are honored to receive the Honda Supplier Performance Award for a straight decade and to be recognized by a company that shares many of the same values that we aim to uphold everyday," said Marc Blackman, CEO of Gold Eagle Co. "Like Honda, we believe we have a responsibility to apply our innovation, influence and initiative to create products that help our customers and better the communities around them."

OEM suppliers provide parts to Honda factories for the production of new Honda and Acura models. Honda supplier awards to OEM suppliers recognize companies that have achieved superior performance in one or more of three categories: quality, delivery and value. Honda's Service Parts suppliers meet the needs of Honda and Acura customers for maintenance and repair after the sale by providing high-quality service parts at competitive prices delivered in a timely manner.

To learn more about Gold Eagle and the Honda OEM Supplier Awards or Service Part Awards, please visit www.goldeagle.com and www.hondanews.com.

About Gold Eagle Co.

Founded in 1932, Gold Eagle® Co. is a family owned and operated company that is an industry pioneer in the production and distribution of performance chemicals and surface treatments. Gold Eagle is driven to produce innovative products that protect and preserve the things we love and its award winning line up of products, includes STA-BIL®, 303® Products, TriNova®. HEET® Gas-Line Antifreeze, Start Your Engines!®, NO LEAK® Treatments, ALUMASEAL®, 104+® Octane Boost, Start Your Engines!® and DieselPower!® Diesel Additives.

For more information please visit www.goldeagle.com.

All trademarks, service marks and trade names, including STA-BIL®, TriNova®, HEET®, Start Your Engines!®, NO LEAK®, ALUMASEAL®, Gold Eagle®, DieselPower!®, Golden Touch®, 104+®, Cool Rides Online® and 303® Products used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Gold Eagle Co. The aforesaid families of related marks, images and symbols are the exclusive properties and trademarks of Gold Eagle Co. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Bruce Kaufman

Gold Eagle Co.

773.326.6302

bkaufman@goldeagle.com



