

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Wednesday, as stocks were set to end the month on a fairly lackluster note.



Oil prices are in retreat and geopolitical concerns are mounting, giving gold a modest boost over the past few weeks.



However, prices drifted lower yesterday amid expectations the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates in June despite some mixed economic data.



U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in May, the second consecutive monthly decline, according to a report from the Conference Board.



The Chicago purchasing managers index for May will be released at 9:45 am ET, followed by April pending-home sales at 10 a.m. ET. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book is due at 2 p.m. ET.



A pair of Fed speakers are also on tap.



In the meantime, June gold was up $1 at $1266 an ounce, and silver was down 12 cents at $17.30 an ounce.



