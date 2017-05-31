

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit widened in April from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures published by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit rose to $4.95 billion in April from $4.24 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Exports climbed 7.4 percent year-over-year in April and imports surged by 9.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports dropped a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 2.7 percent in April, while imports increased by 1.6 percent.



During the first four months of the year, total trade deficit of the country was $17.5 billion versus $16.3 billion in the same period of 2016.



