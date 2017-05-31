On 9 May 2017, the management company Northern Horizon Capital AS announced of registration of prospectus for public offering and listing of new units of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) with the Financial Supervision Authority (the Prospectus) and of the public offering of new Fund units. The Financial Supervision Authority registered on 22 May 2017 a supplement to the Prospectus in relation to supplementing the investment pipeline and the financial information.



The Management Company has decided, after consulting with the managers and sales partner of the offering, to extend the offer period to allow international investors sufficient time for subscribing. Today, on 31 May 2017, a second supplement to the Prospectus was registered with the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority. Prospectus supplement was registered for the following amendments:



- to extend the offer period and related key dates of the offering;



- to amend the offer price to correspond to NAV of the Fund Units as of 31 May 2017;



- to update sections C11 ("Admission to trading") and E3 ("Terms and Conditions of the Offering") of the summary to the Prospectus with new information described above.



The new offer price will be calculated and disclosed on the website of the Fund (www.baltichorizon.com) and through Nasdaq Tallinn (www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/) and Nasdaq Stockholm (http://www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/) by 15 June 2017 the latest. The new offer price will not exceed 1.3450 EUR.



The new offer period is from 9 May 2017 to 15:00 CET 20 June 2017. Accordingly also the allotment, settlement and listing dates are amended.



The Prospectus supplement together with its summaries in the Estonian, Finnish, Swedish and Danish languages are published electronically on the websites of the Financial Supervision Authority (www.fi.ee) and the Fund (www.baltichorizon.com). An investor may ask the Management Company to send the Prospectus supplement together with its summary electronically to e-mail address by sending an e-mail to estonia@nh-cap.com and also delivery of the hard copy of the prospectus and its summary at the location of the Management Company, at Tornimäe 2, 10145, Tallinn by sending an e-mail to estonia@nh-cap.com.



UPDATED KEY DATES



· on 20 June 2017 the subscription period ends;



· on 21 June 2017 the latest the Management Company will decide on the allocation of Offer Units;



· on or about 26 June 2017 the allocated units will be transferred to the securities accounts of the investors or persons acting on their behalf against payment for the number of units subscribed for by each investor;



· on or about 26 June 2017 Offer Units will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Tallinn;



· on or about 30 June 2017 Offer Units will start trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.



Distribution: Nasdaq, GlobeNewswire, www.baltichorizon.com



This announcement contains information that the Management Company is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the above distributors, at 14:38 EET on 31 May 2017.