LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Oblong Industries, Inc., the pioneer of interactive spatial operating environments for the new era of collaborative work, today announced an expanded product range and series naming convention for its flagship immersive visual collaboration solution, Mezzanine. Along with hardware and software innovations that drive the entry price point for a full Mezzanine solution below $50k, Oblong is adding seamless integrations with popular enterprise utilities including calendaring and Skype for Business.

Mezzanine offers high-performance collaboration for rooms of all sizes, from small and medium-size teamwork spaces to the largest executive briefing centers. New nomenclature makes it easier for customers and integrator partners to zero in on the most appropriate Mezzanine solution for their particular use case, team composition, workflow needs, and physical space. Full details will be revealed at Infocomm 2017, the largest AV conference in the United States.

Brilliant, flexible, and immersive visual collaboration capabilities are now available to more teams in more places with the expanded family of Mezzanine solutions:

Mezzanine 200 Series. This dual screen configuration for small to medium sized teaming rooms delivers advanced collaboration capabilities previously accessible only in large and exclusive meeting rooms. Concurrent viewing of up to 10 shared devices, gestural interaction, and real-time control by multiple participants are now available in a familiar form factor. With more accessible pricing and streamlined installation, the Mezzanine 200 Series is a new high-water mark for teamwork in smaller spaces.

Mezzanine 300 Series. While traditional conferencing systems provide only one content channel, Mezzanine 300 takes full advantage of its three-screen configuration, enabling richer collaboration around multi-stream content. The Mezzanine 300's expansive shared workspace matches that of our flagship Series 600 and 650 solutions, allowing customers to extend the immersive Mezzanine experience to satellite offices at a lower cost. Mezzanine 300 is fully upgradeable to Mezzanine 600 Series.

Mezzanine 600 Series. The Mezzanine 600 naturally accelerates consensus and confidence during collaborative work sessions by making all the decision factors visible and accessible. Beyond the clear, practical benefits of the three-screen primary workspace shared across locations, and the three-screen secondary workspace for those in the room, the "wow" factor of the large multi-dimensional workspace makes a strong impression during presentations. This popular six-screen Mezzanine configuration features new spatial tracking technology that requires no room remediation; new in-room server options reduce cost and installation complexity.

Mezzanine 650 Series. Oblong's original immersive solution for larger architectural spaces is extensible for a more exhilarating and immersive interactive environment. With extensive display wall expandability and extra 'corkboard' interactive surfaces on multiple walls, Mezzanine 650 supplies the real estate required to tell truly expansive and engaging stories, or to display all the factors involved in a complex project or business challenge.

Oblong's CEO John Underkoffler comments: "We take pride in our culture of continual innovation and responsiveness to our customers' needs. To meet the demand for more flexible solutions, we've evolved the Mezzanine product family to provide a full range of offerings to the market. We're especially excited to introduce the 200 Series and its more accessible price tag, as well as features like Mezzanine platform integration with Skype for Business. The newly expanded Mezzanine portfolio enables more people in the workplace to benefit from Oblong's technology and become more creative, collaborative and productive."

Oblong's customers include NASA, PwC, IBM, Fujitsu, and Accenture along with other forward-thinking Fortune 500 companies. The independent analysts at Gartner included Mezzanine in the recent research note "Select the Right Technology for Modern Meeting Rooms." A commissioned study by Forrester validates the business impact of Mezzanine for the enterprise and shows that Mezzanine pays for itself in less than eight months and offers an ROI of 226% in 3 years. The future of work is more immersive, visual, and productive with Mezzanine.

To experience Mezzanine firsthand, make an appointment to see Oblong in booth 1871 at InfoComm or visit one of 18 offices worldwide.

About Oblong Industries

Oblong Industries' innovative technologies change the way people work, create, and communicate. With roots in more than two decades of research at the MIT Media Lab, Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine™ is an immersive visual collaboration solution that defines the next era of computing: simultaneous multi-user, multi-screen, multi-device, multi-location immersive visual collaboration. Mezzanine's groundbreaking Infopresence capabilities multiply the effectiveness of distributed organizations and catalyze new, more effective, more collaborative workflows. Oblong is headquartered in Los Angeles and supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and reseller partners.

Learn more at www.oblong.com, and connect via Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Oblong Press Contact:

Jennifer Uner

Director of Communications

Oblong Industries

juner@oblong.com

+1 213 683 8863 x301



UK Press Contact:

Tanya Houston

Wildwood PR for Oblong Industries

Tanya.Houston@wildwoodpr.com

+44 (0) 7711 617491



USA Press Contact:

Casy Jones

Finn Partners for Oblong Industries

oblong@finnpartners.com

+1 312 329 3976



German Press Contact:

Sigi Reidelbauch

Public Touch for Oblong Industries

riedelbauch@publictouch.de

+49 (0) 91 23/97 47 13



