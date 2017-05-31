

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to fall Wednesday amid signs that production from OPEC members exempt from supply quotas has been on the rise.



Libya and Nigeria output is picking up fast enough to offset some of the intended effects of the supply limit deal between Saudi Arabia and Russia, analysts say.



OPEC recently said it will extend its supply quota plan for nine months, but so far markets have not re-balanced despite signs that U.S. production is slowing a bit.



U.S. inventories data will be closely eyed over the next two days.



Oil inventories data will be delayed a day due to the Memorial Day holiday. The American Petroleum Institute is out with industry figures this afternoon, while the Energy Department reports the government's numbers Thursday morning.



Analysts expect an eighth straight week of dwindling stockpiles.



Meanwhile, July crude oil was down $1.17 at $48.48 a barrel.



