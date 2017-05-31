Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: Netflix All Set to Entertain Israeli Customers as it Collaborates with Israel's Partner Communications Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2017 / Active Wall St. blog coverage looks at the headline from Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Partner Communications Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR). Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel based Partner Communications announced its partnership with Los Gatos, California based Netflix on May 29, 2017. The partnership will allow Netflix to offer its internet based entertainment services via Partner Communication's new television service, which is planned to be launched shortly. Following the partnership, Partner Communication will become the first telecom Company to offer Netflix services on its set-top-box in Israel. Register with us now for your free membership and blog access at:

Both Companies have not shared the finer details of the partnership at the time of the announcement; however, they have indicated that the details would be disclosed in the later part of Q3 2017.

Commenting on the collaboration, Maria Ferreras, Vice President of Business Development for EMEA region of Netflix said:

"Israeli customers have shown strong enthusiasm for Netflix content since we launched here just over a year ago. With more than 1,000 hours of new original Netflix content slated for 2017, we are delighted to work with Partner to offer a fantastic new way through which Netflix customers can seamlessly access and enjoy our service."

Isaac Benbenisti, CEO of Partner Communication added:

"We are proud to be selected as the first Israeli partner of Netflix, the world's leading entertainment network. This strategic collaboration will be available to our customers very soon."

What's in store for Israeli customers?

Partner Communication's customers who have Netflix membership will be able to instantly access Netflix's wide range of entertainment options including movies, documentaries, Netflix original, and international TV series. These will be available in high-definition or even Ultra HD 4K and customers can enjoy the content without the distraction of any annoying advertisements. Partner Communication's customers will get the chance to experience all the conveniences that are available to a Netflix member including best-in-class user experience and fast load time for the application all at the push of a button via Partner Communication's set-top-box.

Some of the entertainment options include upcoming Netflix original films include Okja starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton and Paul Dano; and Bright, starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton. Netflix original series include popular ones like the House of Cards, Stranger Things, Narcos, and The Crown.

About the Collaborators

Partner Communications was founded in 1997 and is a leading telecom operator in Israel. It provides a wide range of communications services including mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, transmission, data communications, and PRI under the Partner and 012 Smile brands. The Company has over 2.7 million subscribers in Israel, which represents a market share of about 27%.

Netflix is the world's leading internet television network with over 100 million members in over 190 countries. They have access to more than 125 million hours of TV shows and movies per day, including original series, documentaries, and feature films. The entire content is accessible via any internet-connected screen, and members can easily watch the same anytime, anywhere, and as much as they want without any commercials or commitments. For Q1 2017, the Company's quarterly streaming revenue was in excess of $2.5 billion.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, May 30, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $163.22, marginally up 0.49% from its previous closing price of $162.43. A total volume of 4.82 million shares have exchanged hands. Netflix's stock price skyrocketed 14.84% in the last three months, 39.02% in the past six months, and 58.01% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, on a year to date basis, the stock soared 31.84%. Shares of the company have a PE ratio of 214.20 and currently have a market cap of $70.62 billion.

At the close of trading session on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, Partner Communications Co.'s stock price rose 3.80% to end the day at $5.36. A total volume of 13.34 thousand shares were exchanged during the session, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.97 thousand shares. The Company's share price has surged 13.23% in the last month, 14.44% in the past six months, and 5.85% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, on a year to date basis, the stock rallied 14.20%. Shares of the company have a PE ratio of 33.69 and currently have a market cap of $875.01 million.

