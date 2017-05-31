Active Wall Street: Blog Coverage: Endocyte to Present Posters on its Lead Clinical Stage Assets at the ASCO Annual Meeting

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Jazz Pharma Post-Earnings Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2017 / Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT), a leader in developing targeted small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs), announced that two posters will be presented on its lead, clinical-stage assets, EC1456 and EC1169, at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held between June 02-06, 2017, in Chicago.

One of Endocyte's competitors within the Biotechnology space, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: JAZZ), announced May 09, 2017, its financial results for Q1 2017 and also updated financial guidance for 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on Jazz Pharma in the coming days.

Today, AWS is promoting its blog coverage on ECYT; touching on JAZZ.

What is EC1456

Endocyte's is focusing on the development of EC1456, an investigational, proprietary, injectable SMDC consisting of folate (vitamin B9) linked to a potent cytotoxic agent, tubulysin B hydrazide (TubBH). TubBH is a member of the tubulysin class of anti-neoplastic agents that inhibits the polymerization of tubulin into microtubules, a critical component during cell division.

The Company has initiated EC1456 to evaluate patients in a phase-1 study with advanced solid tumors (Part A) and FR-positive for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (Part B). The Company has also initiated a phase-1 exploratory study in patients with ovarian cancer undergoing surgery. EC1456 is the first SMDC with TubBH to enter clinical trials.

Patients included in the expansion phase of this trial are expected to receive first-line chemotherapy and may also be treated with anti-PD-1 therapy. The presentation includes data for 87 Part A treated patients with advanced solid tumors and 6 Part B treated patients with FR-positive NSCLC as of the data cutoff on May 18, 2017. Preliminary data from the Company's first patient enrolled in the EC1456 ovarian surgical study, EC1456-02, will also be presented.

About EC1169

Apart from EC1456, Endocyte is also working on the development of companion imaging agents. EC1169 is an investigational therapeutic SMDC constructed of a high affinity prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeting ligand conjugated through a bioreleasable linker system to a potent microtubule inhibitor, TubBH.

Patient's PSMA-status is determined using the investigational companion imaging agent, EC0652 to identify the presence of prostate-specific membrane antigen. EC1169 is currently being evaluated in a phase-1 study in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The primary endpoint of this expansion phase is radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS), with a target of 5 months for taxane-naïve mCRPC patients and 3 months for taxane-exposed mCRPC patients. Secondary endpoints, which will provide earlier insight into drug activity, include overall response rates as measured by response evaluation criteria in solid tumors (RECIST) and prostate-specific antigen (PSA).

The Company will provide an update for EC1169-01, a two-part phase-1 dose escalation (Part A) and expansion (Part B) study in patients with mCRPC. The presentation includes data for the expansion phase (Part B) for 24 taxane-exposed mCRPC patients and 16 taxane-naïve mCRPC patients as of the data cutoff on May 15, 2017.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, May 30, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $2.73, jumping 10.53% from its previous closing price of $2.47. A total volume of 629.77 thousand shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 368.26 thousand shares. Endocyte's stock price soared 18.70% in the last month and 33.17% in the past three months. The stock currently has a market cap of $115.07 million.

