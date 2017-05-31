

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Global tensions have been on the rise, with an increasingly complex Syrian conflict at the center, and countries are flexing their military might in many hotspots.



The countries perceived to be the among world's most powerful, including the U.S., Russia, and China, rank in the top ten military spenders, while others may surprise you.



According to the recently released IHS Jane's Annual Defense Budgets Report, global defense spending rose to $1.57 trillion in 2016, kicking off what is forecast to be a decade of stronger global defense expenditure.



The following is the list of countries that spend the most on building up their military might. It is based on the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) 2017 Fact Sheet, which ranks the world's top military spenders in 2016, based on current market exchange rates.



As per this report, an estimated 2.2% of the gross domestic product (GDP) is spent on defense across the globe. The report has standardized all budgets into U.S. dollars for ease of comparison.



for the 10 nations with the highest defense spending.



