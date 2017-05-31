CBD Extraction and Production Efforts Playing a Larger Role in Global Cannabis and Hemp Markets

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As the market for CBD Extraction processing continues to develop and expand at rapid pace, leading producers of CBD-based products are acquiring, merging and/or investing in infrastructure and equipment to meet rising demand and enhance revenue stream potential. Active Cannabis Companies in the markets today include: Hemp, Inc. (OTC: HEMP), PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC: POTN),Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA), Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC: TRTC).

Hemp, Inc.(OTC: HEMP) executives are pleased to announce that its CO2 Supercritical Extraction equipment has been delivered to its industrial hemp processing plant in Spring Hope, North Carolina. The company purchased the industrial NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical extractor fromNuAxon BioScience, manufacturer and producer of the world-class, large capacity CO2 Supercritical Extraction equipment, two months ago through a joint venture with Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTC: FRLF), NuAxon's global exclusive distributor for the cannabis/hemp industry. Read this and more news for Hemp athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/hemp.html.

The CO2 Supercritical extractor is set to be installed over the next 90 days and ready to process and extract CBD shortly thereafter under the supervision of NuAxon Tech CEO, Jason Edwards. Clifford J Perry, CEO of Freedom Leaf, Inc. added, "We believe that this will be our first of many NuAxon Tech Industrial CO2 Extractors to be sold, installed and operated in the U.S. and globally."



Freedom Leaf is also supplying 2,000 pounds of EU certified Hemp stock for extraction from its Licensee, Freedom Leaf Iberia, based in Elche, Spain. Mr. Federico Pando Huerta, CEO of Freedom Leaf Iberia has spent many years researching and working with the finest agricultural researchers, farmers, as well as governmental agencies to ensure that our industrial hemp is of the highest quality and meets the legal standards of Spain and qualifies for export.

The large capacity CO2 Supercritical Extraction unit is, according to reps, the best quality, most efficient and most reputable, extraction equipment on the market today. Its manufacturer, NuAxon BioScience, has 17 years of experience in extraction process technology, which provides a huge advantage for Hemp, Inc. for having the best method of extracting therapeutic compounds from a plant.

In other Cannabis/Legal Marijuana news and events:

PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC: POTN) announced today that it will attend SeeThruEquity's Annual Micro Cap Investor Conference,June 1stin New York City, where it will showcase itswholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc. Presenting on behalf of the Company will be its newly appointed Chief Consulted for special projects, Bruce Barren.

Having recently surpassed the milestone of distributing 1 million Chill Gummy edibles, and having its CBD products distributed in approximately 10,000 retail locations nationwide, PotNetwork Holding's Diamond CBD continues to report ongoing heavy order flow. Moreover, as a result of Diamond CBD's strategic publicity efforts and high-profile presence at major trade shows and conventions, it anticipates continued strong growth in clientele, brand recognition and preference for its products. PotNetwork Holding recently announced that Diamond CBD had reported first quarter 2017 revenue of $1,858,347.48, which exceeded total revenue of $1,663,081.78 for all of calendar year 2016.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc.(OTC: MCOA) closed even on the dayon Tuesday,trading over 6.5 Million shares by the market close. MCOA announced last week that it has filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This is an important step in helping the Company to raise the necessary capital to fund its projects and expand its operations, as well as provide more transparent and reliable information to investors. Once the registration statement becomes effective, the Company will apply to upgrade its trading tier with OTC Markets to the OTCQB.

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.(OTCQB: RMHB) closed up slightlyon Tuesday,trading over 4.2 Million shares by the market close. Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. announced yesterday that its Board of Directors has approved a rollback of the conversion rights of the Preferred A Control Block from 1 share of Preferred A to 1,200 shares of Common Stock to 1 Share of Preferred A to 100 shares of Common Stock. By approving this measure, the potential dilution of the Company's Common Stock will be reduced by 1.1 billion shares.

Terra Tech Corp.(OTCQX: TRTC) closed up over 6%on Tuesdayat $0.18, trading over 3.5 Million shares by the market close. Terra Tech Corp. announced last week that it has launched a new 'Craft Cultivation' model to expand its cultivation capabilities, signing its first 'Craft Cultivator' in Northern California. This farm, which is approved for up to one full acre (approximately 44,000 square feet) of cannabis cultivation and uses 22,000 square feet of engineered greenhouse space, is estimated to yield approximately one metric ton of the Company's proprietary high grade 'IVXX' cannabis on an annual basis.

DISCLAIMER:MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated three thousand seven hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Hemp, Inc by the company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact

email:info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1-(561)-325-8757

