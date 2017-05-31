NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Accelerize (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE today announced that its Senior Account Manager for Latin America, Silvia Pente, will moderate a panel session on performance marketing with industry leaders C2 CPA Network, Elocc and Pinup Digital at Afiliados Brasil. Held June 1-3 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Afiliados Brasil is Latin America's biggest affiliate marketing event and draws the industry's top affiliates, merchants, networks and technology providers.

The panel session, Affiliate Marketing: Staying One Step Ahead in an Evolving Market, will take place this Friday, June 2, at 11:30 a.m. and explore the importance of data and analytics in Latin America's rapidly growing digital advertising landscape. Participants will share best practices for measuring the effectiveness of affiliate campaigns, including how to evaluate and make the most of performance tracking technologies. Strategies for dealing with ad fraud, mobile tracking and using data to drive decisions will also be discussed. In addition to CAKE's Silvia Pente, who is moderating the session, panel participants will include:

Leonardo Kelman, Email Marketing Director, Elocc

Ixan Russi, Director of Operations, Pinup Digital

Ramon Vaillati, CEO, C2 CPA Network

For more information, visit https://www.afiliadosbrasil.com.br/.

According to Statista, Brazil is the leading ad market in Latin America and on a global scale one of the largest ad markets in the world. In Brazil, Internet advertising is forecast to grow by 14.6 percent between 2015 and 2020.

"Latin America's digital advertising market continues to grow, with mobile driving new opportunities for marketers to engage with audiences," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "We are looking forward to a lively panel where participants can discuss the latest trends impacting the affiliate channel, technology and best practices for making the most of digital advertising spend."

