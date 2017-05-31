CARSON CITY, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Turbo Global Partners (TURBO) (OTC PINK: TRBO), has announced Turbo Retail Management, Inc., holder of the Wal-Mart Master Lease for the GP Brands, Inc. (GP) postal, pack and ship franchise stores within Florida Wal-Mart Supercenters, acquires the two (2) previously company-owned stores as franchises.

Robert Singerman, Chairman & CEO of TURBO, states, "Turbo Retail Management, Inc., our newest wholly-owned subsidiary and formerly Goin' Postal Franchise Corporation recently acquired by TURBO, acquires the two (2) remaining GP's postal, pack and ship franchises within Florida Wal-Mart Supercenters, the Wesley Chapel and Zephyrhills locations respectively. What were previously company-owned locations not generating monthly lease revenue are now additional locations that not only generate monthly lease revenue, but monthly franchise store earnings."

Singerman continues, "With an opportunity to expand under mutual agreement with Wal-Mart into an estimated 1,000 Wal-Mart Supercenters in the U.S., this is a tremendous achievement for our company representing our corporate strategy as a Marketing Consulting Services Company, which is partnering with companies anywhere in the world to help them better generate long-term predictable renewable cash flow."

About TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, Inc. www.TurboGlobalPartners.com

TURBO is a marketing consulting services company that partners with companies anywhere in the world to help them better generate long-term predictable renewable cash flow.

About GP Brands, Inc. www.GPBrands.com

GP Brands, Inc. is franchisor of the Goin' Postal ® retail postal, pack and ship stores in the U.S., as well as franchisor of boutique franchises within Wal-Mart Super Centers in Florida. GP Brands also launched 10' x 10' franchises within retail business including independent pharmacies.

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3144396



Turbo Global Partners, Inc.

http://www.TurboGlobalPartners.com

Robert Singerman

Chairman and CEO

Direct / +1(888) 502-8666



