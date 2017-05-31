BELLINGHAM, WA--(Marketwired - May 31, 2017) - eXp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty LLC, The Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®, has been invited to present at the LD Micro Invitational investor conference. The conference is being held on June 6-7, 2017 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, California.

Management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day and is scheduled to present as follows:

LD Micro Invitational

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2017

Presentation Time: 10:00 a.m. Pacific time

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Track 1 (11461 Sunset Blvd, Bel Air)

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro12/expi

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact an LD Micro representative.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty LLC, the Agent-Owned Cloud Brokerage®. As a full-service real estate brokerage, eXp Realty provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training, and socialization for real estate brokers and agents through its 3-D, fully-immersive, cloud office environment. eXp Realty, LLC and eXp Realty of Canada, Inc. also feature an attractive revenue sharing program that pays agents a percentage of gross commission income earned by fellow real estate professionals who they attract into the Company.

As a publicly-traded company, eXp World Holdings, Inc. uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

For more information, please visit the Company's Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, or visit www.eXpRealty.com.

