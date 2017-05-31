sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,15 Euro		-0,016
-9,64 %
WKN: A2AML8 ISIN: US2523661096 Ticker-Symbol: C5V1 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEXTERA SURGICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEXTERA SURGICAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEXTERA SURGICAL INC
DEXTERA SURGICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEXTERA SURGICAL INC0,15-9,64 %