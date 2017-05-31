Dextera Surgical Inc. (Nasdaq:DXTR), a company developing and commercializing the MicroCutter 5/80™ stapler, today announced that its MicroCutter 5/80™ was highlighted in three sessions during the 25th European Conference on General Thoracic Surgery (ESTS), held in Innsbruck, Austria May 28-31, 2017.

On Monday, May 29, Dr. Marco Nardini presented a video case study entitled "Microlobectomy: A novel video-assisted thoracic surgical (VATS) approach." The presentation demonstrated the procedure-enabling aspects of the MicroCutter on large and small pulmonary arteries and veins. On Wednesday, May 31, Dr. Joel Dunning presented "VATS: The journey to less invasiveness," highlighting faster discharge with the Microlobectomy technique, where twenty percent of patients go home one day after surgery and an additional seventeen percent went home on day two. Also on May 31, Mahmoud Ismail, from the Charite University Hospital (Berlin) highlighted the MicroCutter in a session entitled, "VATS: Technology and New Devices."

"The interest in the MicroCutter 5/80 continues to grow, particularly as it is highlighted by thought-leading surgeons as an important, procedure-enabling surgical stapler," commented Liam Burns, vice president of worldwide sales and marketing for Dextera Surgical. "The presentations at ESTS showcase the less invasive procedural approaches enabled by MicroCutter as proven in Microlobectomy, and also the excitement for using the device to enable other successful video-assisted thoracic surgery (VATS) procedures."

MicroCutter Indication Information

The MicroCutter 5/80 Stapler and MicroCutter 30 Reloads are manufactured and cleared for use in the United States for transection and resection in multiple open or minimally invasive urologic, thoracic and pediatric surgical procedures, as well as application for transection, resection and/or creation of anastomoses in the small and large intestine, and the transection of the appendix. The MicroCutter 5/80 may be used with both MicroCutter 30 White Reloads in vascular/thin tissue and MicroCutter 30 Blue Reloads for standard tissue.

About Dextera Surgical

Dextera Surgical (Nasdaq:DXTR) designs and manufactures proprietary stapling devices for minimally invasive surgical procedures. In the U.S., surgical staplers are routinely used in more than one million minimally invasive laparoscopic, video-assisted or robotic-assisted surgical procedures annually.

Dextera Surgical also markets the only automated anastomosis devices for coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery on the market today: the C-Port® Distal Anastomosis Systems and PAS-Port® Proximal Anastomosis System. These products, sold by Dextera Surgical under the Cardica brand name, have demonstrated long-term reliable clinical performance for more than a decade.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statement in this press release regarding interest in Dextera Surgical's MicroCutter 5/80 continuing to grow is a "forward-looking statement." There are a number of important factors that could cause Dextera Surgical's results to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements, including the risks detailed from time to time in Dextera Surgical's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, under the caption "Risk Factors." Dextera Surgical expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to this forward-looking statement. You are encouraged to read Dextera Surgical's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531005443/en/

Contacts:

Dextera Surgical Inc.

Bob Newell, 650-331-7133

Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

investors@dexterasurgical.com