Global Semiconductor Thermal Evaporator Market 2017-2021: Increased Demand for Semiconductor Products Due to the Rise in Digitization and IoT - Research and Markets

The global semiconductor thermal evaporator market to grow at a CAGR of 7.53% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global semiconductor thermal evaporator market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the shipment of semiconductor thermal evaporators. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in market is emergence of FinFET architecture and 3D ICs. The high demand of electronic product manufacturers for faster performance and less consumption of energy fosters the growth of 3D ICs. The demand for 3D smart and miniaturized electronics has led to the emergence of 3D ICs. A 3D chip is a three-dimensional integrated circuit that is manufactured by piling silicon wafers and interconnecting them with a through-silicon via (TSV).

According to the report, one driver in market is increased use of electronic devices in various industries. Electronic circuits and devices are increasingly integrated into advanced devices such as smartphones, tablets, electric cars, wearable devices, and smart air conditioners and aircraft. There is an increased demand for semiconductor products due to the rise in digitization and IoT. Various sensors, actuators, and computing power devices are used to provide improved connectivity of information along with security. Many industrial applications of semiconductor devices include usage in Airborne Enhanced Vision Systems, spectrometry, fire detection, gas leak detection systems, and non-destructive testing systems.

Further, the report states that one challenges in market is low returns on capital investment. Capital intensive companies face challenges as most industries are already in the mature phase of their product life cycle. Established companies set up high entry barriers for new players in the market. At the same time, they face severe competition from other existing companies. The use of new technologies creates opportunities for new players and challenges the existing and established players in the market.

Large competitors challenge capital intensive companies. Capital intensive companies have both pros and cons as the market maturity is a major advantage for established players, while the intense competition and use of new technologies pose many challenges. Established players have expanded their businesses due to M&A deals and heavy investments that help in strengthening their market position.

