Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company / 1st Quarter Results Metalloinvest announces interim management statement for Q1 2017 31-May-2017 / 13:59 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Moscow, Russia - 31 May 2017* - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today publishes its IFRS interim management statement for the first quarter ended 31 March 2017. *FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS* *- *Revenue USD 1,520mn (+85.1% compared to Q1 2016) - EBITDA USD 527 mn (2.9 times increase y-o-y) - EBITDA margin 34.7% vs. 22.4% in Q1 2016 - Net Income USD 391 mn (2.2 times increase y-o-y) - Net Debt USD 3,434 mn (+8.6% compared to 31 December 2016) - Net Debt / EBITDA LTM 2.1x vs. 2.5x as of 31 December 2016 - Capital Expenditure USD 62 mn (-32.6% y-o-y) - Total Assets USD 6,815 mn (+9.9% compared to 31 December 2016) *KEY CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS* *- *Long-term steel billets supply contract signed with OMK - Testing and adjustment of equipment conducted at HBI-3 Plant at LGOK - Credit rating outlook upgraded to Stable by Standard & Poor's, 'BB' long-term corporate credit rating affirmed Full press release is available at http://www.metalloinvest.com/en/investors/financial-results/ [1] Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by USM Holdings. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of USM Holdings (49%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (10%). The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company 28, Rublevskoye shosse 121609 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 (495) 981-5555 Fax: +7 (495) 981-9992 E-mail: ir@metalloinvest.com Internet: http://www.metalloinvest.com/ ISIN: XS0918297382 WKN: B9HLRV8 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Dublin Category Code: QRF TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 4253 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 579133 31-May-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=47a073cfdf4e50a4ac838d8470d32df2&application_id=579133&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

