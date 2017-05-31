MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: OGI)(OTCQB: OGRMF) ("Organigram" or the "Company") is proud to announce the recent hire of Jeff Purcell as Vice President of Operations, filling a key role on the company's Senior Leadership Team. A seasoned professional in the areas of large scale production and facility expansion, Purcell will assume the position as of June 12, 2017.

"Our recruitment process was very comprehensive and rigorous, and we are ecstatic as a company to welcome such as a well-respected and experienced individual to this role," said Greg Engel, Chief Executive Officer at Organigram. "We expect the value that Jeff brings to the role will provide immediate benefit to an already stellar operations team and will help cement our place as a cultivation and production leader in the industry."

Purcell will assume responsibility and oversight for the entire production facility including production, engineering and maintenance, construction, quality assurance, safety, security and the company's vision for oils and extract products. "I realize it's a significant scope of responsibility, however I feel it aligns well with my experience over the past several years and I am confident I will add value to the foundation already established at Organigram," commented Purcell. "In meeting with key members of the team and understanding the company's vision, it was too interesting a challenge to pass up and I look forward to the opportunity".

Purcell brings over 25 years of experience to the role, most recently as Vice President of Operations at Ganong Bros. Limited with responsibilities including implementation of quality systems, safety, and continuous improvement initiatives. While in the role, he was also responsible for a significant facility expansion, essentially creating an entirely new production environment. Prior to Ganong, Purcell spent over 15 years in progressively senior roles leading operations at McCain Foods.

"Jeff is the ideal candidate we were looking for to fill the role," added Engel. "And to find the right candidate here in New Brunswick made the fit that much stronger." A resident of New Brunswick, Purcell and his family are looking forward to moving to Moncton shortly. "We've seen incredible progress over the past several months on Phase II of our expansion, with 23 new grow rooms now being fitted with racking and air handling units. The addition of Jeff to the team is going to facilitate completion of this phase, and keep our current trend of being on time and on budget," added Engel.

The company is also pleased announce the appointment of Larry Rogers to the role of Vice President of Business Development and Special Projects; with this move, Rogers will no longer be an officer of the company as of June 12th, 2017. In this position, Rogers will play a key role in developing International Opportunities and other peripheral business interests for the company.

Both Purcell and Rogers will report directly to Organigram Chief Executive Officer, Greg Engel.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of medical marijuana in Canada. Organigram is focused on producing the highest quality, condition specific medical marijuana for patients in Canada. Organigram's facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR").

In February 2017, Organigram was ranked in the top ten Clean Technology & Life Sciences Sector on the TSX Venture Exchange 50.

