Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Data Center Construction Market to 2025 Europe Analysis and Forecasts by Design Type" report to their offering.

Data center construction market is expected to grow from US$ 9,558 Million in 2016 to US$ 22,829.1 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.3% between 2017 and 2025.

The report focuses on in-depth segmentation of this market segmented by design type, across the European region. The geographic segmentation of the report covers seven major countries including; Germany, France, Ireland, Denmark, Netherlands, England, and Belgium. By design type, Electrical design accounted for the largest share of the data center construction market in 2016.

Rising digitization in the business world as well as demand for highly resilient data management services have resulted in increased demand for data center services across Europe. Mercury Engineering, LZ technologies, SISK Groups, Kedington and Jones Engineering Group are among the major players operating in this market. Europe, being a technologically advanced region along with high number of small and large enterprises, is anticipated to witness significantly high adoption of data centers by various organizations.

Some of the key players of data center construction market in Europe include ISG plc, Arup Group, John Sisk Son, Jones Engineering Group, Jacobs, Mace Group and others.

