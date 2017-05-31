Taking place on June 15th at Glaziers Hall

The Economist Events is pleased to announce its Impact Investing conference will be held on June 15, 2017, at Glaziers Hall in London. Along with editors from The Economist, the event will bring together more than 180 leading financiers, institutional investors, policymakers, academics, impact investors and philanthropists, to analyse the main obstacles and opportunities presented by impact investing and examine how it could alter the course of trillions of pounds of investment in the years to come.

The event will cover topics including building impact investment cultures in traditional investment firms, refining the relationship between impact investing, ethical investing and ESG, the regulatory changes needed to encourage impact investing, setting return expectations, measuring impact and drivers of demand.

"Impact investing has emerged from being a niche activity and is now being championed by a growing number of leading institutions in the capital markets," said Matthew Bishop, Senior editor, The Economist Group. "With trillions of dollars of potential investments at stake, we are thrilled to keep the discussion going in London on June 15, bringing together global leaders in impact investing with the express purpose of engaging in dialogue on how to move the industry forward."

Confirmed speakers at this year's event include:

H.S.H Prince Max von und zu Liechenstein, Chief executive officer, LGT Ventures

Mara Airoldi, Director, GOLab

Lisa Ashford, Chief executive officer, Ethex

Clara Barby, Lead partner, Impact Management Project

Mark Campanale, Founder, Carbon Tracker

Maya Chorengel, Partner, The Rise Fund

Ronald Cohen, Chair, The Global Steering Group for Impact Investment

Patsy Doerr, Global head of corporate responsibility, sustainability and inclusion, Thomson Reuters

Toby Eccles, Founder, Social Finance

Emmanuel Faber, Chief executive officer, Danone

Katherine Garrett-Cox, Member of the supervisory board, Deutsche Bank

Michele Giddens, Partner and co-founder, Bridges Fund Management

Mark Goldring, Chief executive officer, Oxfam

Catherine Howarth, Chief executive officer, ShareAction

Leon Kamhi, Head of responsibility, Hermes Investment Management

Nigel Kershaw, Chair, Big Issue Group

Charly Kleissner, Co-founder, Toniic

Charmian Love, Co-founder, B-Lab UK

Mark Malloch-Brown, Co-chair, Business and Sustainable Development Commission

Justin Mundy, Director, International Sustainability Unit

Abigail Noble, Chief executive officer, The ImPact

Nick O'Donohue, Chief executive officer, CDC Group

Rodney Schwartz, Founder and chief executive officer, ClearlySo

David Scott, Chief executive officer, Tribe Impact Capital

Omar Selim, Chief executive officer, Arabesque Asset Management

Sapna Shah, Director of strategy, GIIN

Laurie Spengler, Chief executive officer, Enclude

Gavin Wilson, Chief executive officer, IFC Asset Management

Mark Zinkula, Chief executive officer, Legal General Investment Management

For more information on the overall event or to register for the conference, please go to impact-investingeurope.economist.com.

Additionally, you can view The Economist Events' Impact Investing blog page http://www.economistimpactinvesting.com/ for more content and Q&As with some of the panelists. Follow the event on Twitter via EconImpact.

IFC Asset Management Company is the event's Gold Sponsor. The event PR agency is BackBay Communications.

Supporting associations include CAIA Association, ClearlySo, The Fintech Times, Hedge Connection, Principles for Responsible Investment, Global Impact Investing Network and the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association.

The event is open to the media please contact Stephen Fishleigh at BackBay Communications (information below) for media registration details.

About The Economist(www.economist.com)

With a growing global circulation and a reputation for insightful analysis and perspective on every aspect of world events, The Economist is one of the most widely recognised and well-read current affairs publications. The paper covers politics, business, science and technology, and books and arts, concluding each week with the obituary.

The Economist Events brings the publication to life. As the leader of debate in the pursuit of progress, Economist Events tackles leading issues with an insightful, forward-looking and distinctly global perspective. It provides the necessary tools for business leaders, senior executives and policy makers to make informed decisions and to stay ahead of the game in a rapidly changing world.

