Project Alloyed wins backing from Government's £31 million future fund to boost UK's research and development of driverless cars

LONDON, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The consortium-led Project Alloyed has been awarded a government grant, having identified technical solutions forConnected and Autonomous Vehicle (CAV)technology, as part of the government's bid to promote the UK auto sector, as well as improve air quality and reduce energy consumption.

One of 24 UK winners of the CAV2 competition, Project Alloyed will deliver a 12-month project that will study the viability of integrating the required in-car systems, therefore enabling standard access for use across multiple platforms. This groundbreaking work has the power to accelerate the development of autonomous vehicles.

Connected and autonomous vehicles incorporate a range of different technologies, facilitating the safe, efficient movement of people and goods. They rely on information from on-board sensors and systems to understand their global position and local environment and allow vehicles to operate with minimal human input.

CH2M is a core partner in the Project Alloyed consortium, led by the Design & Engineering company Epitomical. Other core members include Vivacity Labs, Cranfield University's Advanced Vehicle Engineering Centre, Transport for London and 11 other advisory partners, including global auto manufacturers and technology companies.

The CAV2 funding announcement follows £20 million allocated to projects in the first competition, CAV1, and the further £19 million invested by government in 2016 in three driverless car trials in Greenwich, Bristol, Milton Keynes and Coventry, creating concentrated hubs of CAV excellence along the M40 corridor. The CAV2 competition award includes funding from Innovate UK, the UK's innovation agency, as well as match funding from industry. Support for the project is being provided by The Centre for Connected & Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) through Innovate UK.

Commenting on the award, CH2M Managing Director Rachel White said, "One of the key challenges for connected autonomous vehicles becoming a reality is providing seamless connectivity. This exciting project consortium combines expertise and skills across the entire industry, including research and end users, to enable real progress in developing solutions to these challenges."

Danish Alam from Epitomical, the Project Alloyed consortium lead, said, "An industry-led R&D approach to developing CAV technology will further spearhead UK developmentand innovation in this key area. Project Alloyed is seeking to address the challenges in order that the UK become a true global leader in advanced vehicle technology."

Innovate UK Chief Executive Ruth McKernan said, "These successful industry-led R&D projects will further spearhead UK development of low emission, and connected and autonomous vehicle technology, building on our world-leading research and innovation capability in this area and the significant strength of UK businesses large and small in this field."

About CH2M

CH2M leads the professional services industry delivering sustainable development solutions for infrastructure and industry that advance societal, environmental and economic outcomes. CH2Mers make a positive difference providing consulting, design, engineering and management services for clients needing world-class solutions in environmental; industrial and advanced facilities; transportation; and water markets, from iconic infrastructure to global programmes like the Olympic Games.

About Innovate UK

Innovate UK is the UK's innovation agency and an executive non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy. Since 2007 Innovate UK have committed over £1.8 billion to innovation, matched by a similar amount in partner and business funding. We have helped more than 7,600 organisations with projects estimated to add more than £11.5 billion to the UK economy and create 55,000 extra new jobs.

About Epitomical

Epitomical is a multi-sector design and engineering enterprise based out of Guildford, Surrey. Founded in 2014, the company markets and sells consumer technology products via its registered trademark, Spur®. The company also offers its award winning design to manufacture services to Global Brands, Government and Industry.

Further Information

Government Press Release on funding award: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/over-109-million-of-funding-for-driverless-and-low-carbon-projects

The Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles: www.gov.uk/government/collections/driverless-vehicles-connected-and-autonomous-technologies

Contact: Brian Morandi

CH2M Corporate Communications

+1 720 286 0719

Brian.Morandi@ch2m.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/344421/CH2M_Logo.jpg